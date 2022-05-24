Joe Cotton: Bear Market may be over; perhaps buying these 5 household-name stocks is good idea















Market Assessment – As of Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:47 p.m.

On Friday, May 20, the DOW had good panic selling as it made a new low, and the DOW moved down over 600 points. At about 1:30 p.m. the Market rallied and closed up 8.77 points for the day, and made another tail. A Bullish sign.

We think the Bear Market is over, but, over-or-not, we would be BUYING these 5 steller, household-name, high-tech growth stocks that are now selling at Fire-Sale prices.

It is conceivable that the market could continue to fall, and the earnings of these great stocks could also decline. To protect ourselves, and to get great buy prices we would be buying these stocks using the following formula: Use 50% of your cash allocation for a particular stock now, and invest 25% more at each 25% decline from your original buy price.

Example: Invest 50% of you cash allocation for FB now at $193.54, and buy 25% more at $145.16 and invest the last 25% at 96.78, which would result in an incredibly low average buy price.

Go to www.finance.yahoo.com to research our stock picks before you guy them.

Joe Cotton has won three National Stock Picking Contests with yearly percentage gains in excess of 96%. His 2020 Wall Street’s Best stock contest winner was Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Symbol INO) with a 742% 1-Year return.

