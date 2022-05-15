James Plunkett ‘poster person’ for Point/Arc mission, credits it with helping him become self-sufficient















By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

What a bummer.

James Plunkett missed his Christmas party.

“I was in third-grade at Glenn O Swing Elementary School in Covington,” he remembered. “I had my first seizure.”

James Plunkett is an epileptic, and he remembers that day some 51-years-ago. “I cried; I really wanted to go to that school party.”

It wasn’t his first seizure – and it probably won’t be his last.

But James Plunkett, who turns 60 this December has been part of The Point/Arc for more than half of his adult life.

And he credits the non-profit organization with, well, almost every bit of success he’s had in his life.

“If it wasn’t for The Point,” he proudly says, “I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Today, James Plunkett has learned to use a computer. He’s been taught cleanliness and organization.

Amazingly, he lives alone in The Durr Home – one of 16 residential homes owned and operated by The Point/Arc.

“I was in my 20s,” he said, “when I talked to my dad about the possibility of moving into a Group Home.”

Why James?

“I just wanted to be with other people,” said the 1981 Dixie Heights High School grad, “I grew tired of staring at the four walls at home.”

Plunkett first moved into the McBee Home in Burlington, and started working at the Quality Inn – now Radisson Hotel – in Covington.

That was a six-year stint – he did their laundry.

Next was a position in the former Point Restaurant and laundry. He even served in the Bingo Hall.

Plunkett says it was The Point – in particular – a former Resident Manager – who helped him land his present-day position.

Now, he works in the Deli Department at Meijer (Florence).

“I have a 40-hour-a-week schedule, five-days-a-week,” he says.

This December will mark 22 years of service.

He takes a bus from Ft. Mitchell and works 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The work doesn’t stop for James Plunkett when he returns home.

He’s an accomplished cook.

“I love to cook,” he says – and it’s witnessed by a four-plus-inch binder with close to 100 recipes.

His specialty – baked cookies.

A typical day for James Plunkett – quite simple.

Up at 6 a.m., a little TV time, work, home and cook.

“It’s really an amazing story,” said Angie Sellers, program director at The Point/Arc. “James wanted a Group Home; he’s lived in one and now he’s living completely alone. He’s come a long, long way.”

The Point/Arc celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It was founded by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

James Plunkett is the poster person for this mission.