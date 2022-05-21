Holmes High School names new coaches for both boys and girls basketball: Tony Perkins, Tracy Pope















Boys basketball coach

Tony Perkins, who led the Holmes girls’ basketball team to three regional finals and two state tournament appearances, will now serves as the head basketball coach for the Holmes boys’ basketball team.

“I like a challenge and I am looking forward to being able to make a difference on the floor, in school and in life in general for our students,” Perkins said. Perkins replaces Brad Carr, who resigned earlier this year.

Ken Ellis, Holmes’ athletic director said the selection committee was not only impressed with Perkins’ coaching ability, but also with his focus on student academic and career achievement.

“These areas are intertwined. It’s important that our athletes recognize that Perkins cares about them, their academics and their lives.”

Before coming to Holmes, Perkins served as a varsity assistant coach, head junior varsity coach and head girls’ coach at North Hardin High School in Radcliff. He worked as an assistant varsity boys’ coach at Holmes from 2011-2013 and as head coach of the Lady Bulldogs from 2013-2017.

In the four years as the Holmes girls coach, Perkins’ record was 106-23. However, he said he is most proud of the team’s overall grade point average of 3.75. Other accomplishments include his junior varsity record of 269-31; varsity record, 211-53; 14 state tournament appearance and 10 girls receiving scholarships.

Perkins now works at Sixth District Elementary School as an administrative manager. He said he is looking forward to getting to know the basketball players and setting goals for the team.

“I want people around me that are positive and motivated to attain goals that will allow them to be successful as they transition into everyday life,” Perkins said. “I want our student athletes to have the chance to go to college and be successful regardless of the individual success they have as basketball players.”

New Lady Bulldogs coach

Tracy Pope, who coached the Holmes High School boys’ freshman basketball team for the past four years, will now serve as the coach of the Lady Bulldogs.

Pope is a physical education teacher at Holmes, the school he graduated from in 2008. He is excited about his new duties. “I just want the opportunity to grow the game of basketball at Holmes and in the community that I love,” Pope said.

Ken Ellis, Holmes’ athletic director, said the school was looking for an experienced coach who can foster strong relationships with the team members, parents and the community.

“Tracy already knows the kids, the team. He knows the parents,” Ellis said. “But most importantly, he knows basketball.”

Pope, 33, was a member of the Bulldog teams that were competitive in the state. For instance, he was on the team in 2007 when the Bulldogs lost in the semi-finals.

“The community was buzzing and excited to see a group of kids from Holmes playing basketball down state,” Pope said. “The community was large. I want to bring that back in any way I can.”

Pope said his teammates, coaches, family and friends encouraged him to continue his education and pursue coaching. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University, where he is working on a master’s in teaching.



He and his wife, Ashley, are the proud parents of two children, Trace and Rylie.