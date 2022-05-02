Highlands senior Lance Borden named semi-finalist in 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program















Highlands High School senior Lance Borden has been named one of 620 semifinalists from around the country in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The semifinalists were selected from an applicant pool of more than 5,000 candidates, all of whom are expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2022.

Established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President, the program recognizes our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, and service to school and community. Scholars are selected on the basis of their credentials in several areas: academic and artistic success, achievement in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character, and, as in Borden’s case, involvement in their school and surrounding community.

“We are so pleased to learn that Lance has been selected as a semifinalist for such a prestigious recognition, and he has certainly taken full advantage of our classroom and extracurricular experiences in Fort Thomas,” said Superintendent Brian Robinson. “When he walks across the stage in a few weeks, he will embody exactly the kind of well-rounded graduate that we want to send off into the world.”

The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will evaluate the group of 620 semifinalists and announce the finalists in May. The following month, in late June, the Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be unveiled, with as many as 161 students recognized for their outstanding achievement.

Highlands High School counselor Laura Schnitzler nominated Borden for the award. “Lance’s desire to study beyond the rigorous course offerings at Highlands High School has been evident since he was a freshman. His drive to learn and gain new knowledge make him stand out as a candidate,” said Schnitzler.

Borden plans to attend Ohio State University in the fall.

For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, parents and students can call the U.S. Presidential Scholars Office at 507.931.8345 or send an email to PSP@scholarshipamerica.org.