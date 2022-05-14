‘Great partner’ NKU to host Governor’s annual summer School for Entrepreneurs through 2026















Northern Kentucky University and the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) have extended their partnership to host the annual summer program at NKU through 2026.

The new agreement allows NKU to host the three-week residential program on the Highland Heights campus, while also continuing year-round collaboration to build the entrepreneurial spirit in students throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs for many years to come,” Dr. Matt Cecil, NKU provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said. “NKU is the perfect setting for GSE, as the university and its location within the Greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky region allows us to foster innovation that will enhance our community’s vibrancy for generations.”

GSE brings students from across Kentucky and immerses them in a creative space and equips them with the tools needed to unleash their innate entrepreneurial spirits for the betterment of the Commonwealth. During the program, teams of high school students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startup to a large audience and a panel of judges. GSE teaches the opportunities, benefits and pitfalls of taking a business concept from the idea phase to pitching it to potential investors. Several GSE alums subsequently launched their own small businesses in Kentucky.

“The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs is a sought-after experience that offers high school students a rewarding and unique opportunity to build their entrepreneurial skills and put them on a path for long-term success,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I am excited that GSE will continue its partnership with Northern Kentucky University through 2026, allowing for more students to take part in this residential program that helps prepare them for college and beyond.”

“The Governor’s School of Entrepreneurs is molding the next generation of Kentucky’s creators and visionaries. Northern Kentucky University has been a great partner with GSE and I am thrilled at the extension of this partnership,” Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said. “Together, they give young entrepreneurs what they need to unleash their creativity.”

For the second consecutive year, the 2022 Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs will happen in two sessions on the NKU campus. The first session is June 12 through July 2, while the second session is scheduled for July 10 through July 30.

Students for the Summer 2022 session have already been selected. For a full list of accepted students and those on the waitlist, click here.

“Continuing our partnership with NKU is a testament to the collaborative impact we’ve had,” Tasha Sams, executive director of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, said. “At NKU, the entrepreneurial spirit permeates throughout the campus. From NKU’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to President Vaidya’s entrepreneurial experience and leadership, NKU is a fantastic partner for the GSE experience, and we look forward to continuing our great work together.”

