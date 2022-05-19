Get ready to Dive into Summer Reading at Campbell County Public Library; read great books, win prizes















Summer Reading is setting sail at the Campbell County Public Library, and it’s packed with fun activities and giveaways all June and July. This year’s theme, Dive into Reading, is all about oceans, sea creatures and beachside fun.

Kickoff details

The program kicks off Saturday, June 4 with registration opening at 9 a.m. at the Cold Spring, Carrico/Fort Thomas and Newport branches; Alexandria opens at 11 a.m. Activities include Cincinnati Circus balloon artists and live music. All branches will provide snacks at noon.

Registrants will go home with cool giveaways, while supplies last, including fish and dolphin-shaped backpacks for children, reusable straw kits for teens and tote bags for adults.

Read to win

Everyone in the family can track their reading for the chance to win prizes big and small. Books, audiobooks, comics and graphic novels all count toward reading goals. Those interested may register in person at their favorite branch or online through the library’s Beanstack app. Along with Beanstack, children and teens may use paper logs to track their reading.

The grand prize for adults is a $100 Amazon gift card; a Nintendo Switch Lite for teens; and a six-month subscription to KiwiCo (STEAM & Science Kits) for children.

Participants are encouraged to ask staff for recommendations along with resources like NoveList, an easy-to-search database of fiction titles that can be accessed outside of the library. There’s also Libby, a free app that allows users to borrow ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines on the go—making it perfect for poolside reading.

The library’s programming lineup includes crafts, educational speakers, movie nights, gaming, story times and more. The library will also host a trio of weekly programs through July at parks in Campbell County. Returning this year are Tower Tuesdays (every Tuesday at Fort Thomas’ Tower Park) and Jolly Thursdays (every Thursday at Alexandria’s A.J. Jolly Park). New is Watkins Wednesdays (every Wednesday at Newport’s Bernadette Watkins Park). All park events begin at 10 a.m. Check the library’s website or pick up a brochure for a full list.

“Our Summer Reading program is the perfect way to keep reading all summer long, no matter your age,” said CCPL Library Director JC Morgan. “Our staff has worked hard to bring fun activities to the community this June and July. We can’t wait to welcome both new and returning patrons into our branches this summer.”

For more information on prizes, programs and rules, visit www.cc-pl.org/summer-reading.