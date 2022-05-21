Gateway Foundation adds three new board members: Shannon Schumacher, Julie McGregor, Will Weber















Gateway Community & Technical College’s Foundation Board has approved the nomination of three new Board Members:

• Shannon Schumacher of Horan,

• Julie McGregor of St. Elizabeth, and

• Will Weber of Southbank Partners.

The Gateway Foundation is a private 501(c)3 organization founded in 2003. The Foundation’s mission is to advance Gateway through fundraising and partnerships with regional affiliates, local businesses, and community leaders.

The Foundation Board and its committees convene quarterly. The current committees include Finance and Nomination, Annual Fund, and Development. Several other committees meet periodically as needed including the Investment and Executive Committees.

Shannon Schumacher is currently the Kentucky Market Leader and Account Executive with Horan, Julie McGregor is the Chief Human Resources Officer for St. Elizabeth, and Will Weber is the President & CEO of Southbank Partners.

A list of current Board Members can be found on the Foundation’s homepage.