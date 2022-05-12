Gateway C&TC to graduate 800 students today; record number of dual credit h.s. students















Gateway Community & Technical College will celebrate its first in-person Commencement ceremony since the Spring of 2019 today.

Over 800 students are graduating from Gateway’s general education and technical programs – most with multiple industry credentials – at this 21st Commencement installment 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the Truist Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

Friends and family will fill the Truist Arena to celebrate the students’ accomplishments. The college confers Associate Degrees in Arts, Associate Degrees in Science, Applied Science, as well as Technical Diplomas and Certificates. A number of adult students are earning their GEDs as well.

Gateway is to confer over 2,700 total credentials upon over 800 candidates at the end of this academic semester. Roughly 300 students are choosing to walk across the stage during this year’s Commencement ceremony.

This year’s candidates for graduation include 50 dual-credit high school students, a record-breaking total for the institution. This spring, ten of those 50 students earned both an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science Degree while also completing high school. Their Gateway credits transfer to any four-year school in Kentucky.

The ceremony will also honor the 125 students who received their General Equivalency Diplomas (GED) from the Kentucky Department of Education this year.

“Every student who comes to Gateway has a unique path, but what they all have in common is that they wanted more for themselves– they wanted to create a better life for yourself and your families.” said President Dr. Fernando Figueroa.

Over 80 percent of Gateway’s alums stay in the region post-graduation.

Elaine Chan is the featured student speaker at the ceremony. Chan, a dual credit student from the Ignite Institute was also a Peer Success Coach during her time at Gateway. Chan is set to graduate with an Associate Degree in Science.