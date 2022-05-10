Flottweg Separation Technology plans $1.75 million expansion to Boone County warehouse facility















Flottweg Separation Technology Inc., a manufacturer of centrifuges and other liquid-solid separation equipment, on Monday announced a $1.75 million expansion to its Boone County warehouse which will create 12 new positions

“Flottweg has consistently grown its presence in Boone County since 2006, adding high-quality jobs to its U.S. headquarters in Northern Kentucky,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “We welcome the company’s nearly $2 million investment and the new manufacturing jobs this expansion creates.”

Flottweg leaders will reinvest in the Northern Kentucky operation, which assembles and repairs machinery for the company’s existing customer base. The expansion – the company’s fourth since 2011 – comes in response to rising demand and will accommodate increased parts manufacturing. The investment will support the construction of a new 15,000-square-foot warehouse facility on Flottweg’s existing campus on Toebben Drive, expected to be completed by first quarter 2023.

“New jobs are continually being created and community involvement will expand with the growth of our building,” said Flottweg President Dan Ellis. “We are happy to grow our presence here in Northern Kentucky. Most of us live and work here and consider it our corporate responsibility to invest in our neighborhood.”

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume noted advanced manufacturing is a strong sector of the economy in the region thanks to its workforce and ideal location.

“The Cincinnati region has a strong legacy of machine tooling and also a bright future with companies like Flottweg investing in new equipment and talent,” Crume said. “Our Target Industry Analysis reveals that employment in advanced manufacturing is projected to grow 9% from 2020-2025, and this expansion by Flottweg will contribute to that growth.”

Established in 2006, Flottweg Separation Technology is a subsidiary of Flottweg SE, which was founded in Germany in 1932. Flottweg SE has grown into a global technology leader producing centrifuges, belt presses and separators used for liquid-solid separation. The company’s products support a range of industries, including the mining, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and machining sectors. Its products also have environmental uses, including treatment of wastewater or oil sludge.

For more information on Flottweg, visit Flottweg.com.

Governor’s Office