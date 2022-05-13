Flags at half-staff in state to mark tragic milestone: One million American lives lost to COVID-19















Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday directed flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset Monday to mark the tragic milestone of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19.

The directive comes following a proclamation from the White House, in which President Joe Biden said, “Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a Nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them.”

The President said, “As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible. In remembrance, let us draw strength from each other as fellow Americans. For while we have been humbled, we never give up. We can and will do this together as the United States of America.”

Governor Beshear noted that more than 15,700 Kentuckians have been lost to the virus, remarking that, “all people are unique and irreplaceable children of God, and all those we have lost deserved more time on this Earth, more time with their families.”

He encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Kentucky Today