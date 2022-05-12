First Financial Bank collects more than 20,000 books during Financial Literacy Month in April















First Financial Bank, its associates and clients collected more than 20,000 books in April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month, including over 230 books in Northern Kentucky.

Books were collected in all of First Financial’s over 40 locations in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area and at every one of its financial centers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. First Financial will donate the books to schools, libraries, churches and other community-focused organizations in the area.

“We are incredibly grateful to have received such a positive response from our neighbors in this effort,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “Literacy, and specifically financial literacy, are central to a person’s financial well-being. Helping others to improve their financial wellness is just the type of impact we strive for among our friends and neighbors in the community.”

The book drive ran from April 18-30.

While collecting books for the community over the two-week period, First Financial associates were also distributing a list of 11 books and articles to support growth in financial literacy for all age groups. Titles included, “A Bike Like Sergio’s” for elementary students, “O.M.G.: Official Money Guide for Teenagers” for high school students and “The Art of Money: A Life-Changing Guide to Financial Happiness” for adults.

Selections on this list cover the entire spectrum of life. The list will continue to be available in local First Financial locations upon request. A list of financial center locations is available online at bankatfirst.com.

First Financial Bank