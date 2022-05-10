Drees Homes selected as a ’22 U.S. Best Managed Company By Deloitte Private and Wall Street Journal















Drees Homes has been selected as a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. The program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials.

This year’s designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Drees Homes President and CEO David Drees shared, “We’re honored to be named one of the nation’s Best Managed Companies and can’t thank our employees enough for all they do to bring quality homes to thousands of families across the country each year.

“Having been in business for nearly 95 years, we pride ourselves on our expertise, which makes building dream homes an exceptional experience for our homebuyers.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million.

Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

Family-owned and operated for nearly 95 years, Drees Homes has earned the title of “America’s Best Builder” (twice) from Builder Magazine, “National Builder of the Year” from Professional Builder Magazine, as well as the “National Housing Quality Award” from the National Association of Home Builders. This is known as the prestigious “Triple Crown” of national home building awards.

Headquartered in Ft. Mitchell, Drees operates in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Nashville, Raleigh, Washington DC, Austin, Dallas and Houston. The company operates as Drees Custom Homes in Texas. For more information, visit dreeshomes.com.

Drees Homes was the only Kentucky company on the list of 51 honorees. Rumkpe Waste and Recycling and Standard Textiles, both of Cincinnati, were also on the list.