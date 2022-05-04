Day-long service project by 80+ volunteers to lead to dedication of Lemker Field at St. Elizabeth Park















More than 80 volunteers will participate in a day-long service project at Memorial Park and Lemker Field in Ludlow on May 5 to lead up to the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lemker Field at St. Elizabeth Park.

Following the dedication ceremony at 5 p.m., Ludlow High School and Lloyd High School will take the field for the inaugural game.

The Reds Community Fund, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and the Duke Energy Foundation are partnering for the day-long service project.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare is proud to be ingrained in the fabric of our community. The renovation of this ballfield right here in my hometown of Ludlow gives me extreme pride because we are helping to bring kids in this area a much-needed upgrade in the field where they play,” said St. Elizabeth President and CEO Garren Colvin. “Playing sports is an excellent way to exercise, learn teamwork, build character, and have fun. Lessons learned on the field will help these young men and women long past their days in uniform.”

More than 80 volunteers from the organizations and the community will be working on beautification projects including:



• Painting the dugouts, picnic shelter and skate park,

• Planting and mulching around the park,

• Cleanup/prep of the baseball field.

Memorial Park is located at 600 Elm St, Ludlow.

The volunteers will begin work at 9 a.m. and the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lemker Field at St. Elizabeth Park are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Scheduled to speak at the dedication ceremony are:

• Scott Smith, Ludlow City Administrator & Police Chief

• Mike Borchers, Superintendent, Ludlow Independent Schools

• Rhonda Whittaker Hurtt, Vice President, Community Relations and Economic Development, Duke Energy

• Karen Forgus, Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Cincinnati Reds

• Garren Colvin, President & CEO, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Charley Frank, Executive Director, Reds Community Fund

Immediately following the ceremony, baseball teams from Ludlow High School and Lloyd High School will play the inaugural game on Lemker Field at St. Elizabeth Park.