Covington’s Sixth District school to get new principal: now assistant, Joe Moran















Sixth District Elementary School in Covington will have a new leader next school year. Joe Moran, who now serves as the school’s assistant principal, will be the principal of the school. He replaces Brian Walz, who is retiring after 27 years in education.

Walz said Moran is an excellent choice for the job.

“Mr. Moran’s work ethic is incredible and his willingness to go above and beyond for the students at Sixth District make him a great choice,’’ Walz said. “He takes great pride that he grew up in Covington and went through CIPS. He is a perfect example that through hard work and taking advantages of opportunities, you can achieve your dreams.’’

Moran is a 1997 graduate of Holmes High School. He has been at Sixth District for 13 years serving as a special education teacher and assistant principal. Moran wants Sixth District to become one of the top performing schools in the area.

“I plan to do this by creating a community of learning for our students and staff. I want Sixth District to be a place that students and staff can be proud to attend and work,” Moran said.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison also believes Moran will do a great job.

“I am inspired by his attitude of always wanting to learn more to ensure that all students are achieving at their highest levels,’’ Garrison said.

Moran, 43, began his career in the health field and later changed to education. He said he wanted to become a principal to help more students outside the classroom. “I also wanted to be able to give back to the community that gave me so much as a youth,’’ he said.

Moran holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Promotion and Master Degrees in Special Education and Instructional Leadership.

Moran is married to Rachel and they are the proud parents of three children, Izzy, Ashton, and Blaike.