Covington’s Remake Learning Day on May 14 is part of nation’s biggest family-friendly festival of learning















After another challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) returns this spring in 17+ regions, with family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and kids around the country.

Lead organizations the Kenton County Public Library and the Catalytic Fund are coordinating the festival, bringing together regional organizations to host more than 100 events during the Greater Cincinnati learning festival between May 14-21.

These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school).

All the events are free.

Northern Kentucky’s kickoff celebration will be Saturday May 14 from 1-3 p.m. at the Covington branch of the Kenton County Libraries, with nearby sites also hosting activities.

Like all the festival events, the Covington kickoff celebration will focus on the themes of Science, Arts, Outdoor Learning, Maker, Youth Voice and Technology and include activities such as:

● Paint your child’s face and let them paint yours

● Build a giant racetrack for a ball or a miniature one for a marble

● Learn about the upcoming lunar eclipse

● Create a tower from spaghetti and marshmallows

● Explore a fire truck and learn fire safety from Covington firefighters

● Add your thumbprint to a community mural

● Plant sunflowers

● Take a word walk around the neighborhood

● Make a pirate eye patch, a painted rock and much more.

The Remake Learning Days festival events take place across the Greater Cincinnati region, helping families discover nearby resources and fun places to visit and learn new things.

“As the lead organization, Kenton County Libraries are excited to share this incredibly rich interactive experience with the Greater Cincinnati region. If there is one thing the disruptions of these recent challenging years have taught us, it’s that there is strength in collaboration, and in the sharing of resources. Remake Learning Days is a wonderful example of how we can connect as one big, diverse, community of learners,” said Dave Schroeder, Executive Director.

Find a complete list of events and registration information at: https://remakelearningdays.org/gc