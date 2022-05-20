Covington’s Fishing Derby returns: Young anglers can wet their hooks at Prisoners’ Lake in Devou Park















After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and road construction, Covington Parks & Recreation’s Fishing Derby returns this weekend.

This Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., young anglers from ages 5 to 15 will take their place on the banks around Prisoners Lake in Devou Park.

Past Fishing Derbies have seen up to 100 people take part.

“This event has been a staple in Covington for more than 20 years,” said Ben Oldiges, Covington Parks & Recreation Manager. “It’s been too long since this event took place and we’re very excited to see its return.”

Oldiges said participants can expect a relaxed, laidback event, with plenty of food, a big raffle, and prizes awarded to kids in different age groups who catch the biggest, smallest, and most fish.

“The focus is to make sure that everyone can come out to Prisoners Lake and have a good time enjoying one of America’s favorite pastimes,” Oldiges said.

Target fish are primarily sunfish and catfish, which are stocked by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.

Families can bring their own fishing poles, tackle and bait. But if you don’t have your own fishing pole, there will be a limited supply from which to borrow.

“We just ask that they’re returned at the end of the event,” Oldiges said.



Parks & Rec will provide earthworms and wax worms for bait. Artificial bait is allowed.

Oldiges said the event is an opportunity for residents to get outside and experience fishing – maybe for the first time.

“A few years back, there was a real lack of anglers, and the Fishing Derby was thought to be a good opportunity to raise awareness in the activity,” Oldiges said.

Registration is online at PARKS & REC REGISTRATION. Or you can register the day of the event, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Fishing Derby will take place rain or shine.

