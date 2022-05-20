CovCath’s Nicholas Prospero earns writing award from National Council of Teachers of English















Nicholas Prospero, a junior at Covington Catholic High School, has been selected for a 2022 Achievement Award in Writing, given by the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE). He is the only Kentuckian honored by the organization.

The NCTE Achievement Awards in Writing is a school-based writing program established in 1957 to encourage high school students to write and to recognize some of the best student writers in the nation. Only students who are juniors may participate. Schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, American schools abroad, and the Virgin Islands are eligible to nominate students for the writing program.

This year, 79 students received Certificates of Superior Writing and 187 received Certificates of Nomination.

Each student submitted two pieces of writing. Two independent judges scored each submission on expression of ideas, language use, and unique perspective and voice.

“Nick is an amazing writer. Since sophomore year, his writing caught my eye. The sensitivity in the pieces was evident. He has such a natural voice,” said Diane Ruth, Covington Catholic English teacher.

For more information about the NCTE Achievement Awards in Writing, including past winners, see http://www.ncte.org/awards/achievement-awards-in-writing/.

The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) is the nation’s most comprehensive literacy organization, supporting more than 25,000 teachers across the preK–college spectrum. Through the expertise of its members, NCTE has served at the forefront of every major improvement in the teaching and learning of English and the and the language arts since 1911.

Covington Catholic High School is a 2016 Blue Ribbon of Excellence award winning college preparatory high school located in Park Hills and operates within the Catholic Diocese of Covington.