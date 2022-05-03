Cooper senior Max Perry wants to bring Holocaust story alive for students with survivor Sami Steigmann















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It just doesn’t make much sense.

The event was 83 years ago.

The young man who is bringing the story back to life is a senior in high school.

The Holocaust took place in the broader context of World War II. On September 1, 1939, Germany invaded Poland. Over the next year, Nazi Germany and its allies conquered much of Europe. German officials confiscated Jewish property, in many places required Jews to wear identifying armbands, and established ghettos and forced-labor camps.

The Holocaust, during which some six million Jews, Gypsies, homosexuals, and others were systematically exterminated by Nazi Germany during World War II, was one of the most horrific war crimes ever committed.

And Max Perry, a senior at Cooper High School is telling the story – not alone mind you – he’s found a Holocaust survivor – Sami Steigmann.

“I was involved with a Jewish Youth Group months ago,” Perry told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “I met Sami at a conference. He told me he’d never been to Kentucky; and I thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to bring him here.”

Steigmann was born in 1939 in Czernovitz, Bukovina, part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire belonging to Romania. Later, it became part of former Soviet Union and today it is Ukraine.

From 1941 through 1944, he was with his parents in the Ukraine at Mogilev-Podolsky, a labor camp in an area called Transnistria.

“Sami has been many things,” said Perry, “a victim of the Holocaust. When he was liberated, he became a survivor. Now he is a motivational speaker.”

And he’s coming to Kentucky.

It wasn’t an easy process for young Max Perry.

“I started way back in February,” he said. “I spoke to Michael Wilson (Cooper’s principal) to see if there would be an interest in having Sami as a guest speaker.”

Thanks to support from several anonymous benefactors, and the community at-large, Sami Steigmann will speak in the Commonwealth.

“I’ve been reaching out to school districts through e-mails,” Perry said.

But the bigger question, simply is – why?

“I’d like to educate students and to talk to as many as possible. In fact,” he added, it is amazing to see how many people wanted to see this happen.”

Perry estimates some eight different school districts in the region will have the opportunity to hear Sami Steigmann speak. “He should reach about 3-4,000 students,” Perry said. “He’ll give about 15 presentations.”

Steigmann will arrive in the Commonwealth Sunday, May 8th and stay through Friday, May 13th.

During this time, he will speak to students across Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati at eight middle and high schools, according to Perry. He will also be giving two large community presentations at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center at a sponsored event with the Holocaust and Humanities Center, as well as a presentation at the Kenton County Library.

Sami’s message is simple, as well as beautiful, says Perry. “I am not what happened to me – I am what I chose to be.”

The Cooper High School senior – and an only child – says his parents are quite proud of his coordinating the project.

“Not only are they happy for me,” Perry said, “they know how important Sami’s message is – and is needed to be heard.”

Max Perry met Sami Steigmann at a Jewish summer camp for high school sophomore to seniors, in Lake Como, Penna., several years ago.

“They had Holocaust survivors at the camp,” Perry said, “and the program was called, ‘Grandchildren.’

The teens at the camp served as caretakers for the survivors.

Next week, the Perry Family of Union will care for Sami Steigmann at their home for six days.

Maybe Steigmann’s message can change the minds of some people and make an impact.

It already has with Max Perry.

See more about Sami Stegmann at his website.