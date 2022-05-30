Cooper pitcher blanks Notre Dame, 15-0, to reach semifinals of 9th Region softball tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Cooper softball team that had a 5-5 record in the final month of the regular season and earned a berth in the 9th Region tournament as a district runner-up has reached the final four of the region bracket.

Cooper defeated Notre Dame, 15-0, in the opening round of the region playoffs on Monday and will play Highlands in a semifinal game at 11 a.m. Monday at Notre Dame.

Kendall Blau was the winning pitcher in Cooper’s six-inning victory. The junior gave up just three hits in four innings and relief pitcher Hanna Hollis preserved the shutout in the final two innings.

Cooper (25-10) scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and finished with a double-digit run total for the 15th time this season.

The Jaguars had 11 hits with four players — Amber Chaney, Claire Poage, Ava Scott and Gweny Wesseling — each getting two. Maddie Childress had a team-high three RBI.

In Sunday’s other first-round games, Highlands blanked Villa Madonna, 15-0, in four innings, Ryle knocked off Beechwood, 11-0, in five innings and Dixie Heights defeated Newport Central Catholic.

Ryle will face Dixie Heights in the second semifinal game at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Notre Dame. Dixie Heights (22-6) has a 13-1 record against 9th Region teams this season, including an 11-1 win over Ryle on May 4.