Construction has started on Homewood Suites, a 132-room hotel, part of Corporex’s Ovation project















Corporex, a national commercial development and investment firm based in Covington, has begun construction on the Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati, a 132-room hotel built on top of a 550-space parking platform at Ovation. The hotel is located adjacent to the PromoWest Pavilion concert venue and across from a Class-A office building.

The Homewood Suites is Hilton’s flagship, upscale, extended-stay brand, and this hotel will be built to Hilton’s newly updated design standards. Catering to both leisure and business travelers alike, Homewood’s guests can look forward to the extra space provided by rooms with separate sleeping and living areas, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized refrigerators.

The hotel, located at 201 West 4th Newport, will also have a plaza-level restaurant with a bar and a rooftop bar that will overlook the unique views of the riverfront and Cincinnati skyline.

Additional amenities will include a fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, and access to the planned Ovation Membership Club. This state-of-the-art health and wellness club will feature a full-service spa, group exercise classes, locker rooms, meeting space, and dedicated floors for both cardio and free weights, all nestled around a heated roof deck pool.

“We always knew that Ovation would be a project that would bring a lot of opportunity to the area – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation alone will draw 350,000 to 400,000 fans to Northern Kentucky annually,” said Tom Banta, Chief Real Estate Officer of Corporex. “The surrounding communities and businesses will benefit significantly from this increase in tourism. Building a hotel in the Ovation community provides concert-goers, business travelers and visitors in the community with a place to connect with others, relax and recharge during their stay.”

Established in 1986, and affiliated with Corporex soon thereafter, Commonwealth Hotels is celebrating 35 years in business. With a portfolio of approximately 50 hotels and 6,000 guestrooms, Commonwealth ranks among the largest hotel managers in the country.

The company operates full-service and select-service properties for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brands across the US and consistently outperforms industry benchmarks for revenue and profitability in its managed portfolio.

Ovation, a 25-acre, mixed-use development, is located at the confluence of the Ohio and Licking Rivers with breathtaking views of the Cincinnati skyline and surrounding bridges. Once complete, Ovation will span 4.5 city blocks located on the Ohio riverfront in Northern Kentucky. The development will be comprised of more than 1,000 residential units, restaurants, retail, hotels and offices.

