Community Action Commission: A free Fatherhood Program to help dads ‘have positive impact’















Parents and families are facing new challenges, even following the pandemic, but one thing has not changed: the importance of dad being instrumental in their children’s lives.

A new fatherhood class funded by the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) hopes to help fathers and those fulfilling a father role grow closer to their children, learn how to be a better partner, and take steps to increase their financial stability.

Now in its second grant year, NKCAC’s Fatherhood program is the newest in an ongoing series of impactful programs which serves its mission of connecting “Northern Kentucky: Urban to Rural, Young to Old, Education to Electricity.”

The agency’s Fatherhood Program follows national data which shows that having an involved father significantly contributes to happier and healthier children, whether the father lives with the child or not.

“Fathers show up in a child’s life in many different ways,” says Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Executive Director at NKCAC. “Through our Fatherhood program, we help make sure that dads show up and that they have the tools to make a positive impact.”

The free, 12-week program meets just a few hours a week to help fathers and those fulfilling a father role grow closer to their children, learn how to be a better partner, and take steps to increase their financial stability.

The program’s upcoming class will be held at the Campbell Co. YMCA beginning May 24 from 5:30-7:30pm.

Fathers also receive:

• $25 per week for transportation or childcare

• $200 incentive upon 12-week completion

• One-on-One case management to seek assistance with childcare, rent, utilities, job coaching, and/or household assistance.

Anyone who would like additional information about the program or who would like to enroll in the upcoming class, please contact Kareem Simpson, NKCAC’s Director of Fatherhood at 859.655.2952 or email ksimpson@nkcac.org.