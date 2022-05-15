Come all kids 12 and under to free Sunday games at the Florence Y’alls, thanks to Republic Bank















The Florence Y’alls have kicked off their season, but come Sunday, June 5, the season comes alive for children 12 and under thanks to free games provided by Republic Bank.

For eight Sunday home games, children 12 and under will receive free admission to games and to free access to the Kid’s Zone.

“We’re excited to partner with Republic Bank, which shares our commitment to community, to give kids the chance the attend baseball games for free,” said Y’alls President David DelBello in a press release. “Our mission as an organization goes beyond the wins and losses. We pride ourselves on providing a fun, family-friendly atmosphere at an affordable price and we’re looking forward to welcoming hundreds of kids to watch the Y’alls this summer.”

Families interested can pick up free ticket vouchers at the ticket window at Thomas More Stadium or at any area Republic Bank center, while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to help bring families together as part of the Republic Bank Family Sunday Games. Making it easier for families to enjoy America’s favorite past time reflects our values and our commitment to improving the communities where we do business. We’re proud to be an official bank of the Florence Y’alls Baseball,” said Jason Payne, SVP and Managing Director of Republic Bank’s Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Market.

Check out more information about tickets and games at https://florenceyalls.com.