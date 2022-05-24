City of Florence to unveil newly renovated World of Golf with grand opening June 4; ‘something for all’















After months of construction, the City of Florence is preparing to unveil the newly renovated World of Golf with a public grand reopening event on June 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

The World of Golf, already home to an 18-hole executive golf course and minigolf course, has transformed the long-standing destination for golf enthusiasts into a multidimensional entertainment complex featuring the most popular technology in golf and great food.

It is now one of only four complexes in Kentucky to offer Toptracer Range, which enables golfers to track their shots and receive instant feedback on their performance. The technology also features games and modes suited for all ages and skill levels. During the grand reopening celebration, guests will have an opportunity to try out Toptracer Range at no cost while competing for prizes. The first 50 guests in the door will receive a special gift.

In addition, a new restaurant, The Tin Cup, will be open and offering food and drink specials curated for the World of Golf by Chris Baulo, former owner of Repertoire Restaurant. He brings more than 30 years of experience to the new restaurant which will specialize in burgers, bourbon and beer.

Other key amenities to the reimagined complex include:

• Twelve covered and heated bays that will enable World of Golf guests to practice their swing on rainy days and extend their game into the winter months  A new patio area with table service from The Tin Cup that will feature live music on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

• Golfers will be able to reserve the Toptracer bays with a tee-time-style reservation system to guarantee their play time. They will also be able to order pub-style food and craft drinks from Tin Cup wait staff so they can make the most of their time on Toptracer.

“This project has been a long time in the works, and frequent and new guests alike are going to be delighted by the enhancements and upgrades,” said Mayor Diane Whalen. “There will be something for everyone, from skilled golfers to families. And with our new restaurant and patio area, guests will have even more opportunities to host events, such as social night outs, birthdays and corporate outings.”

Live music events and other activities are already lined up for the spring and summer. A full calendar can be found on World of Golf’s new website.

Established in 1991, World of Golf is owned by the City of Florence and operated by Landrum Golf Management.