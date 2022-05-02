Cinci Mayor Aftab Pureval to speak at NKY Chamber’s Government Forum on May 20















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval at its Government Forum on Friday, May 20. The event will take place at the BB Riverboats’ event center, River’s Edge at Newport Landing (101 Riverboat Row Newport).

Mayor Pureval will address topics important to both Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and how we can work together to create a stronger region including improvements in transportation (Brent Spence companion bridge), attainable housing, workforce development, among others. Michael Monks, Chief Content Officer with LINK Media, will emcee.

“From our states’ joint effort to secure funding to bring our bridges and broader transportation network into the 21st Century, to our collaborative mission of equitable growth, strong partnerships between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will continue to be a cornerstone of our shared goals,” shared Mayor Pureval. “Only together will we win the next generation, and I can’t wait to build on our relationship with stakeholders and residents across the river.”

Aftab Pureval is the 70th Mayor of Cincinnati. He was raised in Southwest, Ohio, the son of first-generation Americans. He made history as Cincinnati’s first Asian American Mayor. As Mayor, he has made equitable economic growth a top priority of his administration, as well as a comprehensive reform and improvement of public safety, affordable housing and environmental action.

“Northern Kentucky accounts for approximately 20% of the Greater Cincinnati metropolitan area which is why it’s so important to unite both sides of the river with strong leadership, communication and collaboration,” said Tami Wilson, VP of Advocacy at the NKY Chamber. “We are excited to hear from Mayor Pureval, who feels strongly about these topics and can share his perspective about connecting our region’s business community.”

Government Forum will run from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 for NKY Chamber members, $40 for future members, $25 for NKYP Pass Holders and are available online at www.nkychamber.com/events. Advanced registration is required.

Title sponsors for the Government Forum luncheon are Duke Energy and Fidelity Investments. Event sponsors are St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Delta Airlines. The Networking sponsor is Heritage Bank.

