CDC and FDA investigation into popular Jif peanut butter expanding to companies who use it















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The CDC and FDA investigations into a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington has expanded, with more companies recalling their products made with Jif.

Smucker announced a voluntary recall earlier this week, after 14 cases of the variety known as Salmonella Senftenberg were reported to federal public health officials, with two people being hospitalized.

No cases have been reported in Kentucky, despite it being produced here, but there are confirmed cases in the states of Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Fresh Del Monte has recalled fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter dip due to the potential presence of Salmonella contamination.

They include the following products, which were sold to retailers nationwide: Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce) Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce), Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce and 5.5 ounce), and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup.

Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays, which were sold nationwide under the Walmart and Fudgeamentals labels.

Garden Cut, LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, is recalling Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup, and has ceased producing and distributing those products, which have been sold in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Coblentz Chocolate Company of Walnut Creek, Ohio is recalling their products made with Jif peanut butter was well. They were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store and other retail locations.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The CDC estimates that around 450 persons in the United States die each year from acute salmonellosis.