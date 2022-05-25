Campbell County native Matt Frey named policy advisor, communications director for state treasurer















Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has hired Campbell County native Matt Frey as Policy Advisor and Communications Director.

“Matt is a key addition to my team, given his leadership of the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission and his background as a researcher,” Ball said.

Frey, a Campbell County native, will advise the Treasurer on legislation and policy initiatives including financial literacy and fiscal policy. He will also manage the Treasury’s communication efforts.

He previously led the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, a non-profit championed by Treasurer Ball and established by the KY General Assembly to improve the financial literacy of Kentuckians.

While at KFEC, he started the Kentucky Bank On Network, the Kentucky Financial Educators Network, and a financial education program for state employees.

He obtained an M.A. in Applied Economics from George Washington University and a B.S. in Economics from Northern Kentucky University. He previously worked as a research assistant at the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center at George Washington University.

“I am thankful to Treasurer Ball for this opportunity to serve Kentuckians,” Frey said. “I look forward to promoting Treasurer Ball’s message and mission to protect taxpayer dollars.”