Boone County student a finalist in first Kentucky Civics Bee; Fleming County student wins















Ten middle school finalists from counties throughout the Commonwealth competed for a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $250 to $1,000 in the first Kentucky Civics Bee.

Lucas Campbell from Simons Middle School in Fleming County was named the winner of the competition, with Jiwoo Kim from Model Laboratory School in Madison County placing second, and Charleston Girdler from Somerset Christian School in Pulaski County placing third.

Finalists included Brandon Geary from Hebron Middle School in Boone County, Charlotte Iranpour from Scott County Middle School, Evelyn Johnson from Jessamine County VLA, Hannah Moore from Muhlenberg South Middle School, Hayden Daniel from Muhlenberg South Middle School, Sable Sublett from Muhlenberg South Middle School, and Viviann Branch from Knox County Middle School.

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation hosted the Civics Bee.

“The Kentucky Chamber is proud be taking steps to get more young people engaged in issues that are important to all of us,” said Ashli Watts, President and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber. “It is our goal to encourage the next generation to get involved in their communities and have an appreciation for our roles, rights and responsibilities. We hope the Civics Bee aspires civic participation in middle school students across the state.”

Kentucky was one of the six states from across the country selected to host a middle school Civics Bee as promoted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Participants competed in a Civics Bee quiz in front of panel of judges during the live event on Saturday. The event was also livestreamed on the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Facebook page.

The inaugural Kentucky Civics Bee judges were Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, Eric Kennedy, Director of Advocacy at the Kentucky School Boards Association, LaKisha Miller, Executive Director of the Workforce Center at the Kentucky Chamber Foundation and Kim Sweazy, Analyst of Corporate Communications for Community Relations at Toyota Motor Manufacturing North America.