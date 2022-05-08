Books, books and more books — and so much more at your public libraries (make things too)















Kenton County Public Library makes the point that libraries are about more than books (though the books are certainly plentiful).

It’s National Library Lover’s Month is dedicated to the people who love whole buildings devoted to reading, housing, organizing, categorizing, finding, studying, and otherwise loving books.

But May is also May-Ker Month at the library.

The Kenton County Public Library offers a place to:

• Borrow books, movies, music, tools, games, telescopes, hotspots and more

• Create in the STREAM Center and Makerspace

• Play games

• Use computers

• Attend a variety of free programs

• Use meeting and study rooms

• Research your family history

• Assistance with your job search

• Meet new people

• Learn a hobby or skill

• Get homework help or research assistance

Visit kentonlibrary.org to use the library online and put items on hold.

Visit Boone County libraries here and Campbell County libraries here.

There are all kinds of opportunities in a family-friendly space: gardening, crafts, genealogy, sewing and knitting, writing, cooking, painting, maker classes, and more.

There are plenty of things to see and do at your local public libraries.