BCM invites children three to five to enjoy gardening fun during next Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club















Let your youngsters experience the satisfaction of growing their own budding blossoms at BCM’s next Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club.

Children ages three to five will plant seeds and explore how a garden grows while hearing cultivating stories and creating botanical crafts at Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club: Flowers, Thursday, May 19 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Designed to help preschoolers for reading readiness and socialization while providing educational experiments and S.T.R.E.A.M.-based fun, Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club sessions are held monthly at the museum at 1600 Montague Road in Covington. Cost is $3 plus museum admission.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required at least 3 days in advance. Call Kim at 859-491-4003 or email education@bcmuseum.org.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

