80-1 payoff for Rich Strike in upset Kentucky Derby; see post-race interviews with his people















In the 148th running of the iconic Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike delivered surprise and shock with the second-biggest upset in its history.

The chestnut colt beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter at the finish line to take the roses by three-quarters of a length.

Rich Strike paid $163.60.

Rich Strike got into the Derby on Friday because D. Wayne Lukas scratched Ethereal Road and created a place for him. Rich Strike had just two previous wins in his career.

Jockey was Venezuelan Sonny Leon, riding in his first Derby. Owner is Rick Dawson who purchased him for $30,000 last fail in a claiming race. Trainer is Eric Reed.

Rich Strike earned $1.86 million for his first stakes victory.