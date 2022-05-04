45 high school juniors from 30 schools named to 2023 Regional Youth Leadership class

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the 45 high school juniors selected for the 2023 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class, representing 30 schools in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.
During the eight-month program, students will use the community as a classroom to collaborate with local business and civic leaders to enhance their educational experiences and complement their classroom learning. Sessions will occur once a month, and during this time, the students will be introduced to a variety of topics including arts and culture, diversity and human services, economic development, health, law, leadership, and local government.
Students were selected through an extensive application process that included a minimum GPA of 3.0, a demonstration of leadership potential in their school and/or community, an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership, and approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor.
“I’m excited for the students selected for the 2023 class. Each of them brings life experiences and perspectives that will enrich the class experience for all,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “It’s never too early to expose young leaders to all our community has to offer. This program provides a unique opportunity for students to collaborate and gain real-world leadership skills that will help them further their careers in the future.”
Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2023
Heidi Abeln, Notre Dame Academy
Jack Adams, Villa Madonna Academy
Emma Anthon, Ryle High School
Cassie Badinghaus, Mount Notre Dame High School
Charlie Bender, St. Xavier High School
Sydney Bollman, St. Henry District High School
Owen Borden, Highlands High School
Adam Brandstetter, Villa Madonna Academy
Ben Bumgarner, Dixie Heights High School
Mariana Caceres, Madeira High School
Caden Charville, Summit Country Day
Madi Earick, Cooper High School
Charlie Eiting , Covington Catholic High School
Eshaan Gandhi, Indian Hill High School
Carson Gearding, Anderson High School
Christina Gogzheyan, Campbell County High School
Auburn Hardin, Covington Latin School
Samantha Hirsh, Scott High School
Thomas Holocher, Covington Latin School
Kaylee Holtzapple, Calvary Christian
Allie Hungler, Ryle High School
Jordyn Jones, Bishop Brossart High School
Palash Kapoor, Sycamore High School
Eli Kay, Ludlow High School
Karlena Keller, Conner High School
Tyler Kevill, Newport Central Catholic High School
Sam Krebs, Newport Central Catholic High School
Kennedy Loy, Mount Notre Dame High School
Eric Luther, Madeira High School
Emmalyn Martin, Notre Dame Academy
Laura Matos, Summit Country Day
Willow McClung, Indian Hill High School
Sierra McCoin, Lloyd Memorial High School
Alexis McKinley, Simon Kenton High School
Gabriel Reed, Holy Cross High School
Camryn Reymond, St. Henry District High School
Max Rice, Walton Verona High School
Nate Ruth, Bishop Brossart High School
Bella Saalfed, Holy Cross High School
Patrick Sweeney, Mariemont High School
William Thomas, Covington Catholic High School
Ellie Urshel, Mariemont High School
Charlie Woodring, Scott High School
Elie Zobrist, St. Ursula Academy
Joshua Zyzak, Beechwood High School
To learn more about RYL contact Ann Marie Whelan at amwhelan@nkychamber.com or visit www.nkychamber.com/regionalyouthleadership.