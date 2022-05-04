45 high school juniors from 30 schools named to 2023 Regional Youth Leadership class















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the 45 high school juniors selected for the 2023 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class, representing 30 schools in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.

During the eight-month program, students will use the community as a classroom to collaborate with local business and civic leaders to enhance their educational experiences and complement their classroom learning. Sessions will occur once a month, and during this time, the students will be introduced to a variety of topics including arts and culture, diversity and human services, economic development, health, law, leadership, and local government.

Students were selected through an extensive application process that included a minimum GPA of 3.0, a demonstration of leadership potential in their school and/or community, an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership, and approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor.

“I’m excited for the students selected for the 2023 class. Each of them brings life experiences and perspectives that will enrich the class experience for all,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “It’s never too early to expose young leaders to all our community has to offer. This program provides a unique opportunity for students to collaborate and gain real-world leadership skills that will help them further their careers in the future.”



Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2023

Heidi Abeln, Notre Dame Academy

Jack Adams, Villa Madonna Academy

Emma Anthon, Ryle High School

Cassie Badinghaus, Mount Notre Dame High School

Charlie Bender, St. Xavier High School

Sydney Bollman, St. Henry District High School

Owen Borden, Highlands High School

Adam Brandstetter, Villa Madonna Academy

Ben Bumgarner, Dixie Heights High School

Mariana Caceres, Madeira High School

Caden Charville, Summit Country Day

Madi Earick, Cooper High School

Charlie Eiting , Covington Catholic High School

Eshaan Gandhi, Indian Hill High School

Carson Gearding, Anderson High School

Christina Gogzheyan, Campbell County High School

Auburn Hardin, Covington Latin School

Samantha Hirsh, Scott High School

Thomas Holocher, Covington Latin School

Kaylee Holtzapple, Calvary Christian

Allie Hungler, Ryle High School

Jordyn Jones, Bishop Brossart High School

Palash Kapoor, Sycamore High School

Eli Kay, Ludlow High School

Karlena Keller, Conner High School

Tyler Kevill, Newport Central Catholic High School

Sam Krebs, Newport Central Catholic High School

Kennedy Loy, Mount Notre Dame High School

Eric Luther, Madeira High School

Emmalyn Martin, Notre Dame Academy

Laura Matos, Summit Country Day

Willow McClung, Indian Hill High School

Sierra McCoin, Lloyd Memorial High School

Alexis McKinley, Simon Kenton High School

Gabriel Reed, Holy Cross High School

Camryn Reymond, St. Henry District High School

Max Rice, Walton Verona High School

Nate Ruth, Bishop Brossart High School

Bella Saalfed, Holy Cross High School

Patrick Sweeney, Mariemont High School

William Thomas, Covington Catholic High School

Ellie Urshel, Mariemont High School

Charlie Woodring, Scott High School

Elie Zobrist, St. Ursula Academy

Joshua Zyzak, Beechwood High School

To learn more about RYL contact Ann Marie Whelan at amwhelan@nkychamber.com or visit www.nkychamber.com/regionalyouthleadership.

