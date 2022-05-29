BCM for preschoolers: Fireworks, flags, and our Founding Fathers at Kids Club June 17















What is Independence Day? Why does the flag have all those stars?

Preschoolers will learn the meaning behind Independence Day and what makes our country so special at BCM’s next Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club: America the Beautiful, Friday, June 17, 11 a.m.

Begin the holiday celebrations with patriotic-themed crafts, activities and stories, including an experiment or two that fizzes and pops.

Designed to help preschoolers for reading readiness and socialization while providing educational experiments and S.T.R.E.A.M.-based fun (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math,) Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club sessions are held monthly at the museum at 1600 Montague Road in Covington. Cost is $3 plus museum admission.



Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required at least 3 days in advance. Call Kim at 859-491-4003 or email education@bcmuseum.org



For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.