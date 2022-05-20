147th Preakness takes place on Saturday, here’s a video with Ron Winchell, owner of favorite, Epicenter















Ron Winchell, owner of Preakness Stakes favorite Epicenter, spoke with media members via Zoom call Thursday afternoon, in video news conference provided by HBPA.

He addresses Epicenter, the wrenching Kentucky Derby defeat, the upcoming Preakness, pursuit of winning the Derby – and the family’s first Triple Crown race, — the loss to Kentucky racing with NKY’s Rep. Adam Koenig defeated in his GOP primary, and more.

The 147th Preakness Stakes takes place Saturday with a field of nine for the 1 3/16-mile race and will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Post time is 7:01 p.m.