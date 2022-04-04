Two pillars of community, Dr. Bill Monnig, 79, attorney Stephen McMurtry, 83, die within day of each other















Two giants of the Northern Kentucky community and their professions have recently been lost to death. Dr. William Monnig, 79, a noted and respected physician, and Steven McMurtry, 84, a well-known attorney and public servant, died within a day of each other. Both leave a void in the community, as respected and valued friends and community servants.

William ‘Bill’ Monnig, M.D.

William “Bill” B. Monnig, M.D., 79, of Ryland Heights, passed away on Sunday, March 27, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

Dr. Monning took care of patients as a urologist for more than 41 years. He was Founder and CEO of The Urology Group in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, a member of Ryland Lakes Country Club, an alumnus of the University of Cincinnati and the University of Cincinnati Medical School, and a member of Sigma Sigma Fraternity. He also cherished many great times with his AMGIS ‘brothers’ and with family and friends at his annual July 4th parties.

He served in various officer positions with the American Medical Association, Kentucky Medical Association, and the American Urology Association. He was also a former President of the St. Elizabeth Medical Staff and board member of the St. Charles Community. He also participated in Leadership Kentucky and various other community and medical associations through the years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Viola Monnig and his brothers, Ben and Dick Monnig.

He leaves behind his sons, Aaron (Jennifer) Monnig and Tom (Cassandra) Monnig; his long-time girlfriend, Kathy Robinson; and his siblings Carol (Jerry) Lowe, Mike (Joy Ritner) Monnig, and Dan (Luann) Monnig and his grandchildren, Lucy, William, and Liesl Monnig, and Sydney Grim; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for family members on April 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Shrine, Taylor Mill. Bill’s friends and colleagues are invited to his celebration of life on April 23 from 2-5 p.m. at Ryland Lakes Country Club Clubhouse.

Stephen T. McMurtry

Stephen T. McMurtry, 83, passed away on March 28, in his home on Sanford Street in Covington’s Licking Riverside Historic Neighborhood. He was born on May 5, 1938.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Jeannine Gay VanDerVeer, and is survived by his sons, Todd and Quinn and their wives, Maria (Cari) Garriga and Renee Marquette, and by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Professionally, McMurtry had a distinguished legal career and was respected for his professionalism and ethics. His most significant client was the City of Covington, whom he served for nearly 30 years. During the 1980s and 90s, he won 20 straight jury verdicts for Covington.

McMurtry grew up in east Tennessee where he played basketball and trained as an elite fencer under a Hungarian coach, a former Olympian. At Centre College, he graduated first in his class among the men, was president of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, and the starting point guard for the varsity basketball team. Upon graduation from Centre, he attended Tulane Law School on a full scholarship.

It was his marriage to Jeannine that was most central to his existence. Strong partners who loved each other, they were also capable business partners. In the 1970s and 80s, they purchased and rehabilitated a number of buildings in the Historic Licking Riverside District. And, with several other “Urban Pioneers,” began the transformation of the Licking Riverside area from a blighted area to a vibrant community.

McMurtry did not have hobbies. He practiced law and worked tirelessly on the real estate holdings. Sundays found him singing in the choir at Trinity Episcopal and later attending St. Paul’s Episcopal. His one indulgence was Saturday morning tennis with his good friend, Jim Brannen. Later in life, he could be found holding court with Jim’s brother Chas at the Roebling Coffee House.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 7, at noon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newport, followed by a reception, also at St. Paul’s. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Paul’s Episcopal Church are suggested. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.