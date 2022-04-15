TMU to hold ceremonial groundbreaking on academic center April 23 during Alumni/Friends weekend















On Saturday, April 23, Thomas More University will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for its newest academic center, a 34,000 square foot building that will house advanced technology and state-of-the-art classroom environments.

The ceremony is open to the public and takes place at 11 a.m. near the Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel parking lot, located behind the Thomas More Saints baseball field.

The groundbreaking is part of the inaugural Alumni and Family Weekend, five days of events and celebrations to welcome alumni and families to campus, while also including components for current students.

The events kick off with Wine Tasting with Alumni and Friends on Wednesday evening, and the celebration continues through Sunday, concluding with an Alumni Mass. The inaugural Saints Sustainability Celebration on Friday will also be included in the festivities.

The new academic center will house a 375-seat auditorium, a technology and prototype lab, the Dr. Anthony ’65 & Geraldine ’66 Zembrodt Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, the Center for Faith, Mission, and Catholic Education, and the College of Business. The building will feature a four-story atrium, which allows for an immense amount of natural light to enter and create an ideal learning environment for students. Breakaway spaces are included throughout the building, offering students and professors inviting locations for quick meetings. Construction is set to move forward this summer.

When celebrating its centennial in Fall 2021, Thomas More announced a major comprehensive fundraising campaign entitled The Second Century: It’s Time for More. This campaign provides financial support for the five-year Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way, which, in addition to other campus improvements, includes plans for the new academic center and enhanced student spaces.

“This is an exciting time as we grow the size of our campus and augment our academic space for teaching, learning. and innovation with the construction of the new academic center,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “With the new academic building, we want to ensure that our students are set up for success with the very best facilities that will fuel their passion for learning. We are now seeing goals set by the Second Century Campaign becoming a reality. This is an essential piece of the puzzle as we move forward with our Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way and the University’s commitment to student success and academic innovation.”

The groundbreaking comes on the heels of the University expanding its geographical footprint, by also acquiring the buildings at 207 and 209 Thomas More Parkway. Select departments are moving to these buildings, allowing for a transition of the Saints Center back to a true student headquarters with enhanced academic and co-curricular spaces. Guiding that transformation, which will begin this summer, Dean of Student Diversity, Engagement, and Success Annabelle Bautista, is leading a Renovation Taskforce consisting of students, faculty, staff, and University cabinet members who are collecting insight from students on how the space can most optimally serve them and promote student success.

