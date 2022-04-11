Tim Rolf, owner of Rolf Monument in Newport, to be inducted into Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame















Tim Rolf, owner of Rolf Monument, has received notification that he will be inducted into the 2022 Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

Rolf said he is humbled and proud of the honor. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Owner of the oldest business in Newport, Rolf Monument was founded in 1895. It is at 530 Hodge Street. Tim is just the fourth person to run the business.

The induction into the Kentucky Veteran Hall of Fame will be held the weekend of August 26 in Lexington.

Rolf Monument projects include Newport City Building, 911 Memorial at The World Peace Bell, Newport Riverwalk plaques, and the Northern Kentucky Firefighters Memorial. Its most famous work is the headstone in the movie Rain Man.

The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation was established in January of 2010 and the idea of an annual event developed soon after.

Rolf Monument Company is a premier craftsman of custom memorials, from the initial design all the way to the crafting of the memorial itself.

