There’s magic in the air and fairy portals to find on Sunday at the Wee Folk Festival in Mainstrasse















Open your hearts, minds, and imagination and join in the magical Wee Folk Festival on Sunday, presented by Fairy Doors of MainStrasse.

Portal from the fairy world means fairies and other magical beings are coming to play at the 6th Street Promenade from 3-6 p.m., and, if you know anything about fairies, you know you should dress accordingly. (Something with gossamer wings, a wreath of fresh flowers, pixie dust, and a wand should work nicely).

Sandi Stonebraker of Stoney’s Village Toy Shoppe is the creator of the Wee Folk Fest and brought the Fairy doors of MainStrasse well over 10 years ago.

Partake of all of the fun — a Maypole dance, storytelling, crafts, face painting, games, entertainment — and more.

And the Fairy Doors? You have to look for them, of course, and they are quite magically small — but they are there. Tiny, decorative doors throughout the area to be found and enjoyed.

Let your imagination reign.

For centuries, fairies traveled between this world and their realm through fairy rings and fairy forts. On Sunday, however, they prefer to enter through tiny, decorative doors.

Fortunately, those with a direct line to the fairy realm encouraged MainStrasse businesses and residents to place fairy doors in their homes, on their porches, and in their gardens, so fairies can return and mingle with the city’s young at heart.

Young and old are encouraged to join in on the whimsy and magic. See details at Wee Folk Festival.

Live a little — it’s magic.