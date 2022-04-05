Thefts of catalytic converters on rise in Kentucky, here are tips to deter thieves; legislation is on way















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Thefts of catalytic converters continue to be on the rise in Kentucky, and while legislation is pending to increase penalties for such thefts, police are advising vehicle owners of steps they can take to keep from becoming a victim.

Catalytic converters contain three precious minerals: platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Over the past two years, the value of these minerals has seen a step rise in value. It is estimated that Kentucky has seen a 234% increase in catalytic converter thefts from 2020 to 2021.

To help solve and prevent these crimes, Lexington Police, for example, have dedicated detectives who specialize in the catalytic converter thefts. Since January 2021, these detectives have solved over 100 cases involving thefts of catalytic converters, resulting in 20 individuals being charged for the various crimes.

Legislation that would tighten up procedures for those companies that buy catalytic converters to include sellers having to provide proof of ownership was approved by the House Transportation Committee last week.

Senate Bill 114, sponsored by Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, would require either the vehicle’s title or an affidavit by a person selling a catalytic converter to a scrap yard. It would also increase the penalty for violators, from a $100 fine currently in the law, to a Class B Misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $250.

While presenting his bill, Westerfield said, “Since I filed this, I have learned that this is apparently happening all over the state. People are getting something like $2,000 each for catalytic converters that they are stealing, by just cutting them from vehicles in broad daylight.”

That bill cleared both the Senate and House on unanimous votes, and is now on the governor’s desk, awaiting his signature.

Police are offering these tips to make it harder for thieves to steal from your vehicle:

• Consider installing a catalytic converter anti-theft device in your vehicle. These devices make the vehicle’s converter more difficult to remove, and less attractive to potential thieves.

• Engrave your vehicle VIN and phone number into your catalytic converter or paint your catalytic converter a bright color to make it less attractive to potential thieves.

• Try to park in a well-lit area and/or if you can, install motion-activated lights and security cameras.

• When parking in public areas, try to park near fixed objects that limit ground clearance around the vehicle.

• In public parking garages and lots, park near the front of the building entrance or other areas where pedestrian traffic is high.

Contact your nearest law enforcement agency, if you find yourself to be a victim, or have information on catalytic converter thefts.