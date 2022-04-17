The River: A goal met with more to come, representing more ‘moments in time’ and waiting to see what happens















The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life.

By Capt. Don Sanders

Special to NKyTribune

The week’s column represents a goal I’ve been seeking since my wife fell ill this past December. Efforts to obtain that objective remind me of rowing upstream against a strong current, and every time the oars rest, the skiff drops downriver. Or the steam towboat that was so slow shoving up the Lower Mississippi River, “it ran all day in the shade of a tree along the shore and tied up to it at night.”

My elusive goal, of course, is this, the 208th edition begins the 4th year of “The River” for the NKyTribune since Editor Clabes invited me aboard. Some youngsters might comment that the span of four passing years seems “a long time,” while an oldster would observe how quickly four short years flew by. I’ll side with my fellow old-timers while quoting my riverboat bard and balladeer buddy, the late John Hartford —

“It was all but a moment in time.”

If anyone thinks four years is a long time, let’s drop back 51 years ago this past week and join the DELTA QUEEN as she casts off all lines binding her to the wooden pilings at the Avondale Shipyard above New Orleans. As we watch, the celebrated steamboat rolls her freshly-rebuilt, red paddlewheel for the first time since undergoing a “million dollar renovation” when a million bucks was still a lot of money.

The DELTA QUEEN Logbook (in my handwriting):

14 April 1971. 06:15 AM — Departed Avondale Shipyard. E. E. Wagner, Master; Donald J. Sanders First Mate; Cal Benefiel, Chief Engineer; Harry Hamilton, Pilot; Gabriel Chengery, Clerk; James Blum, 2nd Mate.

In Captain Wagner’s hand:

14 April 1971. 07:45 AM — Landed Bienville Street Dock Upper End.

11:45 AM — Backed out, Bienville Street Wharf – Trial Run.

1:00 PM — Rounded-to at 9 Mile Point — Headed Downstream.

2:15 PM — Landed at Bienville Street Upper End.

A couple of days later, on the 16th, with Captain Robert “Bob” Zang piloting on the back watch opposite Cap’n “Handsome Harry” Hamilton, the DELTA QUEEN cast off at ten minutes past noon for a Cincinnati Homecoming with 124 members of the National Trust for Historic Preservation onboard. A day shy of two weeks later, the QUEEN arrived in Cincinnati for a gala reception on the ancient cobbles of the Cincinnati Public Landing. While I stood on the bow observing all the fanfare celebrating the DELTA QUEEN homecoming, a dust mote flew into my eye and caused me to shut both eyes and rub the afflicted one. But, as soon I reopened them, I discovered half a century had come and fled, and I am still wondering where it went.

As time moves on, so do generations of river men and women who crew the boats. This past week in New Orleans, Campbell County, KY native, Captain Alex Schuchter, formerly with B. B. Riverboats, Newport-on-the Levee, finally met Captain Clark C. “Doc” Hawley, the “Grand Master of the River.”

Alex reportedly had some spare time away from his boat, the AMERICAN DUTCHESS, while in the Crescent City and contacted Captain Matt Dow who arranged a meeting between the junior and senior captains. Alex posted he “had a great lunch, and heard some grand stories.”

Recently, Captain Hawley telephoned and revealed how impressed he was after meeting with young Cap’n Schuchter. Fifty years from now, Alex will reflect on his initial pow-wow with Captain Hawley as wide-eyed youngsters gather around and listen eagerly with rapt attention.

In May, sources in New Orleans say that the Steamer NATCHEZ will be returning to river excursion service. Right now, she’s in the shipyard for needed repairs and such. As soon as the NATCHEZ starts steaming again, her sister boat, the CITY of NEW ORLEANS, now running in the NATCHEZ’s place, is slated for a few necessary fixes.

Up and down the Mississippi River System, commercial boat companies are eagerly anticipating another cruising season while keeping a wary eye on the news for a possible COVID relapse as the weather warms.

Fuel prices and inflation are also fears that could interfere with eager expectations.

Finally, did someone mention the possibility of another World War?

But as Cap’n Harry Louden often remarked, “All we can do, now, is wait and see what happens.”

