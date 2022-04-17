Shannon Gilday of Taylor Mill indicted for capital murder in shooting of Jordan Morgan in February















Shannon Gilday of Taylor Mill has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury for capital murder in the fatal shooting of Jordan Morgan during a home invasion on February 22.

Gilday, 23, was arrested in Madison County about a week after the shooting which occurred at the $6.5 million home of former legislator C. Wesley Morgan. Gilday entered the home and shot Jordan Morgan, 32, a former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties, while she was sleeping and exchanged gunfire with Wesley Morgan, wounding him and his wife.

Gilday later told state police he was looking for the bunker said to be part of the elaborate home and was willing to kill everyone inside.

Gilday fled to Florida but returned to Kentucky and was arrested as he walked along Barnes Mill Road in Madison County.

He was indicted on three counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault, burglary and criminal mischief.

His mother, Katie Gilday, said on Facebook that her son was “distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent” and that he had talked about building a bunker.