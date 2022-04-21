Sara Massey: Kentucky’s beverage companies celebrate Earth Day as they work to get every bottle back















Earth Day is an opportunity to inspire action and drive solutions to support a healthy, sustainable environment today and into the future.

Kentucky’s beverage companies take this commitment seriously. It’s why we’re carefully designing our plastic bottles and cans to be 100% recyclable, including the caps.

To help get our bottles back, Kentucky’s leading beverage companies — Ale-8-One, Coca-Cola, Keurig, Dr Pepper, and Pepsi— are placing a uniform message on plastic bottle caps to remind consumers that our bottles are not single-use.

They are made to be remade, which means less plastic in Kentucky’s lakes, rivers, parks, and landfills.

We’re also working to increase recycling rates here in Kentucky, which will reduce waste in the environment and decrease our use of new plastic.



Earth Day is a time for all of us to come together and do what we can to protect and preserve our planet.

Even the smallest actions can have a great impact.

So next time you’re about to finish your favorite beverage, remember— you can help us get every bottle back by recycling your bottles, including the cap.



Sara Massey is executive director of the Kentucky Beverage Association.



