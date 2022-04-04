Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highways this week, be aware of closings, delays















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports work for highways this week.Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES

• I-71/75 SB (179.5 – 185 mile-marker) – Crews are upgrading interstate lighting in the median. A left-lane closure will be in place. The work area is between the I-275 interchange and US 42. Crews will be work day and night on the upgrades.



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Two roundabouts will be built:

◦ at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane

◦ On Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Utility relocation is currently taking place. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022. Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY



• KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) 0 – 0.6 mile-marker – A widening and road improvement project on KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) is in progress. Motorists should be alert in the work zone.



• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. Also, traffic on US 42 westbound is shifted to the north while crews work on widening the south side of the roadway. No permanent lane closures on US 42 are anticipated while this work takes place. This travel pattern is expected to remain in place through spring 2022.

• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. KY 237 is in its final configuration, with two lanes open in each direction from Oakbrook to Rogers lanes. KY 237 will remain in the current two-lane configuration from Oakbrook Drive south to the project limits at Valley View Drive.



• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway).

Biltmore Blvd. between Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 526) and the Biltmore Connector has been reopened.

Traffic moving eastbound on Mt. Zion Rd. will be able to turn right onto Biltmore Blvd., however there will be no direct access to Mt. Zion Rd. from Biltmore Blvd. – drivers should continue to access Mt. Zion Rd. via Sherwood Lakes Dr. or Investment Way.

Ongoing traffic impacts, weather permitting:

During the winter, as weather and temperatures allow, work may occur throughout the project area. Occasional lane closures may be put into place, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. Please be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress.



Transport Dr. at US 25 is CLOSED. The closure is expected to remain in place through mid-2022.

The existing intersection of Richwood Rd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25) is permanently closed.

Traffic on US 25 is using the new pavement between Duffel Ln. and Logistics Blvd. Signage has been put into place to direct drivers through the new traffic pattern, and a new traffic signal is operational at the intersection of Best Pal Dr. and Richwood Rd.

This travel pattern is expected to be in place through project completion, which is expected in late summer 2023.

The intersection of Paddock Rd. and Richwood Rd. (KY 338) has been reopened. Traffic on Richwood Rd. from the Frogtown Connector west to the new roundabout is using the new pavement to allow for improvements on the south side of the road.

This travel pattern is expected to be in place through the end of 2022.



Railroad Crossings Update:

The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. is closed.

The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is permanently closed.

• New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – The new DCD interchange is OPEN to traffic. Work will continue on a new road connecting to KY 20 (Petersburg Road). Graves Rd. has been reopened to local traffic only between Worldwide Blvd. and Sequoia Drive. The Graves Rd. leg of the KY 237 roundabout is CLOSED. A detour route using Worldwide Blvd. to Graves Rd. will be put into place and marked with signage. The intersection of Worldwide Blvd./Williams Rd. and Graves Rd. will be a new four-way stop. This travel pattern will remain in place as utility relocation and construction work continues at the new roundabout. Access to Graves Rd. from the KY 237 roundabout is expected to be closed through March pending completion of utility relocation and weather.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) 18 milepost – A bridge rehabilitation project is in progress on the truss bridge that crosses Twelvemile Creek. Crews will be on-site clearing the area to prepare for construction. A total closure is in progress and the bridge will be closed to traffic for 150 days, the first part of June. Motorists will be encouraged to use the signed detour by taking KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) to KY 2828 (Ivor Road) to KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 547 (4 Mile Road)

to KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway).

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

GALLATIN COUNTY



• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – U.S. 42 IS CLOSED to traffic from the Markland Dam to Craigs Creek for a landslide repair project until Nov. 2023.

A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.



GRANT COUNTY

• Various Roadways -Starting the week of April 4, several roadways are scheduled for milling and resurfacing in Grant County. Milling and resurfacing work will take place during the hours of 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday. A single lane closure within the project area. Work is weather dependent.

◦ KY 330 (Owenton Road) 0 – 3.2 mile-marker; from the Owen County line to US 25 in Corinth.

◦ US 25 (Dixie Highway) through Williamstown 10.7 – 11.6 mile-marker; from James St to KY 3025 (Helton Road) Parking will be restricted.

◦ US 25 (Dixie Highway) in Crittenden 19.4 – 23.8 mile-marker; from KY 1994 (Sherman-Mt Zion Road) to the Kenton County line.

◦ KY 2363 (Detention Center Road) 0 – 1 mile-marker; from Violet Road to the Kenton County line.

◦ KY 2501 (Stewart Drive)

◦ KY 3025 (Helton Road)

Watch for flaggers and equipment. Be work zone alert.



KENTON COUNTY

• KY 17 (Madison Pike) 13.4 – 18.6 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 17 (Madison Pike) is in progress. Work will take place during the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sunday – Friday. A single lane closure will be in place. The initial closures will be needed to install new traffic loops for the signals. The lane and location of the closure will change with in the project limits throughout the project, and will be removed by 6 a.m. each morning. The project area is from KY 17X/Pelly Road to I-275 interchange. Milling and resurfacing is scheduled to start in late April/early May.



• Texas Turnaround Project – The new travel pattern will help traffic move more efficiently from 4th St. in Covington to I-71/75 northbound. Once construction is completed, the existing entrance ramp from 4th St. in downtown Covington to I-71/75 northbound will be permanently closed. Following clearly-marked signage, drivers will access Pike St. by using the existing ramp that carries traffic to I-71/75 southbound, then turn left onto a new ramp, then left again onto I-71/75 northbound. There will be no traffic signals throughout this movement.



The right lane of the ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Pike St. IS CLOSED. One lane of travel will remain open on the ramp at all times. This travel pattern is expected to remain in place for approximately three months through mid-June.

On Monday, April 4, at approximately 9 p.m., weather permitting, the entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike St. will be closed for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to follow Bullock St. to I-71/75 southbound to Kyles Ln., and then re-enter I-71/75 northbound.

Also, on Monday, April 4, at approximately 9 p.m., weather permitting, the exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St. will be closed for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to use the 12th St. exit from I-71/75 northbound to Simon Kenton Way to Pike St. to Main St. to 5th St.

The entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from 4th St. will not immediately be closed.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. Motorists should watch for construction crews and equipment in the project area. KY 3035 (Old KY 17) is closed to through traffic between KY 17 and KY 1501. Please use KY 17 to KY 1501 to KY 3035 as a detour. Blasting operations are in progress. Blasting may occur in the project area Monday – Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• John A. Roebling Bridge (KY 17) – The John A. Roebling Bridge is completely closed to vehicular traffic for a lengthy restoration project to preserve the 154-year-old historic landmark. A pedestrian walkway will remain open during the project.

Additional repairs have been added to the project. The bridge will be closed to motorists until work is complete. At this time, we can not confirm a date to open for traffic. Work will continue in the spring 2022 that will require lane closures. Motorists may use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27) as a detour.

• KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project is in progress between Anderson Road and Amsterdam Road. Watch for crews, equipment and lane closures in the work zone. The road is closed to through traffic until Fall 2022, so that crews can install a box culvert and retaining wall. Motorists may use Anderson Road (KY 2373) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) to Collins Road to Amsterdam Road as a detour.

PENDLETON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY TRIMARC or via Waze on your smartphone!

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.