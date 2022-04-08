reSettled Life adds Boutique Auctions to its growing list of move-management services















reSettled Life, a move management company and auction house based in Union and serving Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, has launched its newest service, Boutique Auctions.

This service joins the company’s other customizable services, which include moving, decluttering, downsizing, professional auction services, and real estate. reSettled Life provides baby boomers and their parents with services tailored to their individual needs, allowing them to move on to where life is taking them next with ease.

Stemming from the need to extend their services to help more clients, reSettled Life launched Boutique Auctions earlier this month. The company now has a showroom space, dedicated to staging items for clients who may not have an entire home to clear out, instead only having a few items to auction. This service will also benefit clients who have a timeline or a location that simply won’t work for a traditional online auction from the home.

Although in-home online auctions will continue to be the primary method for clients in the area to auction off their items, Boutique Auctions are now available to serve other types of client needs.

reSettled Life’s auction services are run by a licensed auctioneer, with a team that evaluates, showcases, markets, and sells various items through a professional online auction, taking care of everything from start to finish for the family, alleviating the stress that often comes from clearing out the family home or the home of a loved one.

reSettled Life got its start over six years ago by Owner, Principal Auctioneer and Realtor, Amy Wright, due to the growing need for this type of service in the area.

The company’s service list continues to expand, with the unveiling of real estate services last year. Not only can reSettled Life sell everything in the home, it is able to sell the home too, which makes it easy for clients to leave everything in the hands of skilled professionals. Through this newest service offering, reSettled Life is prepared to help even more clients with their unique needs.

Wright speaks about the additional service and what she hopes it will accomplish with reSettled Life’s clientele.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to what we do, and every family that we get to work with has different needs and requirements from the last. We’ve seen a number of clients who only desire to auction a few special items, and now we have a place to showcase these treasures so that they’re able to get the most out of our services. Boutique Auctions fills a void, also appealing to clients who have a challenging timeline or those who have already sold their home and need to vacate. Our team works with these clients to aid them in these instances, and through this, I am confident that we can help even more people in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati area,” she explains.

reSettled Life