Porcelain Painters to hold two shows of pieces of their vintage art form — and invite all to come to learn















By Peggy Kreimer Hodgson

Porcelain Painters

A month-long show of hand-painted porcelain opens on May 4 at the Fort Thomas Library and includes an invitation for the public to try their hand at this vintage art. A second show will be in September at the Newport Library.

The shows include porcelain vases, pitchers, chocolate boxes, tea pots, Christmas ornaments, jewelry, mugs, platters and plates. All were painted and kiln-fired by members of the Dixie Porcelain Painters, one of three clubs in the state that make up the Kentucky Chapter of the World Organization of China Painters.

“We’re lucky to have a china painting club in our area,” said Dixie club president Juanita Barrett of Alexandria. “But our membership tends to be word-of-mouth. We wanted to get the word out to a wider audience that we are here and we welcome new painters.”

That’s why the group is inviting the public to sit in on a Dixie Club meeting this year and try their hand at porcelain painting.

“We will have brushes, paints, and white china for visitors to use and we will fire their pieces,’ said Barrett.

The exhibit ranges from vibrant contemporary pieces using multiple techniques to more traditional florals and whimsical pieces featuring mice, rabbits and bees. There are even some early pieces that painters did as beginners.

“The first thing most of us said was ‘I could never do that,’” said Barrett, who got her start from a neighbor who gave lessons in her home. “You learn by taking it step by step.”

Some members’ pieces have been exhibited in the World Organization of China Painters national museum in Oklahoma City. Some sell their work and do commissions. Others paint for fun and family.

Each club meeting includes a featured design or technique, such as poppies or a scene or applying decorative scrolls. Members share their specialties and trade ideas.

This is not a quick art. It takes time, patience, and a different way of thinking, said Barrett.

Porcelain painters, also called china painters, don’t use traditional paint. The colors are powdered minerals mixed with flux – similar to powdered glass. You mix the powder with oil to “paint” on pieces of glazed white porcelain. The pieces are fired to more than 1400 degrees in a kiln. The oil burns off, allowing the mineral colors to become a permanent part of the glaze. Pieces can be fired multiple times as artists add color and detail.

It is different from traditional painting because you are literally playing with fire.

If the color is applied too thick, it will chip off during firing.

“Different colors mature at different temperatures,” said Barrett.

Blues and purples can become more vibrant when fired hot. But that heat can turn reds to brown.

The paints also tend to be transparent. If you paint a light color over a dark one, the dark will show through – similar to watercolor painting.

But porcelain painting can be more forgiving than watercolor.

“With watercolor, when you paint a stroke, it’s there, you aren’t going to change it,” Barrett said.

On porcelain, the paint can be wiped away easily until a piece is fired and the design becomes permanent.

“You’re your own boss,” said Barrett. “If you don’t like something, you can wipe it off and do it again.”

“This is a unique hobby, different from any other painting.” Said Barrett. “If you love it, you can never give it up. It’s addictive.”

Event Facts:

• Those interested in attending a meeting or learning more about porcelain painting can contact Juanita Barrett at 859-635-9496 or club secretary Peggy Kreimer Hodgson at bypeg@earthlink.net



• Meetings are held in Erlanger at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month, March through November.

• The May exhibit runs May 4-27 at the Philip N. Carrico Ft. Thomas Branch of the Campbell County Public Library, 1000 Highland Ave. in Ft. Thomas.

• The September exhibit will run Sept. 3-30 at the Newport Branch Library, 901 E. Sixth St., Newport.