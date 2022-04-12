Point/Arc Sports Dance celebrated Reds Opening Day, Easter, 50 years of service — all in one















The Point/Arc celebrated the Reds (home) Opening Day and Easter Sunday – all at once – at their Sports Dance last Friday at The Garden of Park Hills, 1622 Dixie Highway.

Opening Day is today and Easter is coming up on Sunday.

The Point/Arc celebrates 50 years of service this June.

The non-profit based in Covington, was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability.

The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally.

Here is the story of the celebration in pictures and a good time was had by all: