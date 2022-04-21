Pickleball Tournament to be held at Five Seasons in NKY to benefit Ohio Valley Voices for deaf children















Ohio Valley Voices (OVV) is a nationally acclaimed intervention program serving deaf and hard-of-hearing children. It is holding a new fundraiser –– the OVV Pickleball Tournament –– to be held on Sunday, May 1, from 2-5 p.m. at two Five Seasons Family Sports Club — and one of them is in Crestview Hills Northern Kentucky.

The second location is at the Five Seasons Family Sports Club in Cincinnati.

Participants will build their team and compete against pickleball players from every corner of the Greater Cincinnati Region.

The teams won’t only be battling for first place on the court; they’ll be vying for the distinction of top fundraiser. The team that raises the most money will take home the Philanthropy Award along with other awesome prizes. This event is open to the beginner and the advanced player –– the OVV Pickleball Tournament offers plenty of fun ways to engage. Join the event and raise a paddle for the kids of OVV.

This event is being organized in collaboration with Cincinnati Pickleball Club and The Cincinnati Tennis Foundation. Baird and Associates and Sibcy Cline – Team Lach are presenting sponsors.

“At Ohio Valley Voices, we believe strongly in the rights of children who are deaf and hard of hearing, and we are committed to providing the highest standard of intervention,” said Maria Sentelik, Executive Director.

The following sponsors are generously supporting this event: Mitsubishi, Integra Group, Elsa Sule Foundation, Esther Price, Stifel Wealth Tracker, Griffin Elite Health and Wellness, J. Frederick and Helen B. Vogel Charitable Trust, Tom Anderle, LCNB, Gorilla Glue, Grubbs and Landry, Charles Schwab of Northern Kentucky, Bilz Insurance, Berger Law Firm, Schneller and Knochelmann Heating and Air, Heritage Bank, Dr. Chris Leary, DDS, and Visiting Angels serving Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

For more info and to reserve your spot, visit the event website Ohio Valley Voices Pickleball Tournament.

Ohio Valley Voices is an early intervention program located in Southwest Ohio that teaches children with hearing loss to listen and speak through the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded according to the Moog oral education philosophy, Ohio Valley Voices is one of the best early intervention programs of its kind in the country.