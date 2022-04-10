Pensive Distilling is a sure bet; named for 1944 Derby winner, former Newport bar is re-branded















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

He won the Kentucky Derby in 1944.

And 78 years later – he’s remembered in Newport, Kentucky.

Pensive won the Derby that year in a time of 2:04 1/5 – with jockey Conn McCreary aboard for the ride.

Thanks to Esco Escamilla, pictures of both the horse and jockey adorn the walls of his establishment – aptly named – Pensive Distilling Company, located at 720 Monmouth Street.

“I’m a history buff,” said the co-owner, “and when I arrived in town I dove in head-first to learn all about the area.”

The 40-year-old native of Los Angeles opened Pensive Distilling Company nine months ago with partner/friend Scott Quigley.

They re-branded the former 27 Bar and Kitchen and created a Derby theme as well as a distillery bar/restaurant.

That Escamilla arrived in Newport is a story in itself.

“I had five choices for my move,” he said, “and every choice was motivated by sports.”

He listed his top four – Las Vegas, Dallas, Denver, and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky.

Lucky us.

“I had a little bit of a push with the choice,” he laughed, “my sister-in-law lived here.”

He also knew Quigley – both were football teammates at Pierce College (Woodland Hills, Calif.). They continued that relationship – as well as football – at Charleston Southern University.

Quigley was operating the 27 Bar and Kitchen, and things went south during the pandemic.

“We thought the Pensive idea, coupled with Newport history was the answer,” Escamilla said. “And we loved the location.”

So Pensive Distilling Company was born.

“We concentrate and support everything local,” he said. “For us, it’s community first. All of our beer on tap is local, from Braxton, to 50 West, Country Boy and Rhinegeist.”

There’s one exception.

“We change our Watermelon Mule in the winter,” Escamilla said, “we just can’t get watermelons that time of the year. All other drinks are made in-house.”

And if you’re a Kentucky Derby fan, well, you’ll just drool over the menu – not only for the food items – but the Entrée names.

Brokers Tip, the 1933 Derby winner – Shrimp and Grits. Bourbon glazed shrimp on top of a bed of buttery sharp cheddar grits. Topped with a fried egg.

Let’s move to 2007 – Street Sense – Two-handed breaded chicken tenders. Comes with a side of fries or onion rings.

On the slider schedule, Escamilla claims American Pharoah – winner in 2015 – is a fan favorite – Caramelized red onion, spicy corn salsa, chipotle ranch aioli. Comes with a side of fries or onion rings.



Expansion plans are in the works with a dining and party room on the second-floor, according to Escamilla. “Perhaps in a few months on that project,” he said.

Meanwhile, tours are available on the second-floor, with photos of past Derby winners, winning betting tickets and old Churchill Downs racing programs.

History has returned to Newport – thanks to Pensive Distilling Company.

And if you’re looking for a sure bet — 5-3 shot – it’s the Pensive Distilling Desert – Needles – the 1956 Derby winner – Deep Fried Oreo’s.

Like Pensive Distilling Company – it’s a winner.

Pensive Distilling Company is located at 720 Monmouth Street, Newport. Hours: Wednesday through Friday: 5 pm to 11 pm. Saturday: 10- 11 pm (10-3 Brunch, 5-10 pm dinner) Sunday: Brunch: 10-3 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday.