Pain patients, doctors worry CDC’s revised opioid prescription guidelines won’t help patients enough

Opioid prescriptions in the U.S. have fallen more than 40 percent over the past decade in response to the opioid overdose and addiction crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has played a role in that by encouraging doctors to prescribe fewer painkillers, but that has made it more difficult for patients with chronic pain to get the medication they need.

The CDC has drafted a new version, on which the public-comment period just ended, “but some worry it doesn’t protect patients enough,” Will Stone reports for NPR.

New CDC guidelines in 2016 encouraged doctors to be wary of opioid addiction and advised them to start at a low dose and avoid prescribing high doses.

Amanda Votta, a Rhode Island graduate student who has rheumatoid arthritis, told Stone that it became much harder for her to get any kind of opioid prescription at all, and that she was often in great pain.

“There’s broad agreement now that the 2016 guidelines were misapplied to pain patients like Votta,” Stone reports.

Dr. Roger Chou, who helped write the 2016 guidelines, told Stone the guidelines were only meant to guide doctors, not stop them from prescribing appropriate medication to patients with chronic pain.

The CDC’s new prescribing guidelines show promise, some experts say.

“The top-line recommendations no longer include specifics about the dose or duration a patient shouldn’t exceed when taking opioids. The draft also warns upfront that the guidelines should not be used as inflexible standards of care,” Stone reports. But the lack of specific guidance could make some doctors uncomfortable and cause them to stop prescribing opioids at all, another expert said.