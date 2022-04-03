On National Library Week, Kenton public library, St. E. team up; “Future Bookworm’ onesies for babies















The Kenton County Public Library in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare will be celebrating the region’s youngest readers. The two organizations have come together to celebrate National Library Week which begins today and runs through Saturday, April 9.

The first 100 babies born at the Edgewood campus of St. Elizabeth Medical Center will be given a customized “Future Bookworm” onesie, a board book, and information for parents on the importance of reading to infants.

Dave Schroeder, the library’s Executive Director, explains.

“When parents and caregivers read to infants, they are really setting them up for a life-long love of learning and success. Cuddling with a book allows babies to hear sounds, rhythms and words and use their senses – listening, seeing, touching. All of this lays the groundwork for early literacy skills children need as they move towards kindergarten.”

In addition to sharing books with infants and toddlers, Schroeder also recommends parents attend one of the library’s storytimes held weekly.

“Storytimes provide a great opportunity for children to interact with books, music, and other children and their parents or caregivers.”

Other activities planned for National Library Week include:

Music & Motion with the Singing Librarian

Independence, Ages 3-6

Monday, April 4, 10:30-11 a.m.

Enjoy a session of music and movement.



Wild Wednesday: Wizarding World Party

Erlanger, Ages 8-12

Wednesday, April 6, 7-8 p.m.

Young witches, wizards and muggles can join us for crafts, snacks and wizarding



Swinging 60s Party!

Erlanger

Thursday, April 7, 2-4 p.m.

Enjoy some groovy tunes, crafts, snacks and games all related to the far-out decade.



Art & Craft Faire

Covington

Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Artists and craft vendors and demonstrations, live 80s jazz music and more.



Anyone who lives in Greater Cincinnati can get a Kenton County Public Library card. A library card gives you access to borrow physical and ebooks, tools, telescopes, music, movies, yard games, and more. It also offers resources to stream movies and music and access databases to learn a language, get homework help, and research a variety of subjects.

The Kenton County Public Library is fine-free. Visit kentonlibrary.org to apply for a library card, search the catalog or chat with a representative during business hours.

