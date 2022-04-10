Ohio River Foundation gets Dater Foundation grant to support Mussels in Classroom, River Explorer

Ohio River Foundation (ORF) a nonprofit with successful programs dedicated to protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its watershed has received a $25,000 grant from the Charles H. Dater Foundation to support ORF’s popular Mussels in the Classroom and River Explorer educational programs.
“Along with improving academic STEM skills, our hands-on educational programs help kids foster a lifetime interest in protecting the environment in their communities and beyond,” said ORF executive director Rich Cogen. “This very generous grant will help ORF continue to grow these programs so more children can have access to these impactful educational opportunities.”
Mussels in the Classroom brings live freshwater mussels into schools. The program is designed to help students better understand the complexity of aquatic environments. It’s also an important step in educating them about these overlooked species.
Freshwater mussels are our rivers’ natural filters, constantly straining the water and removing particles that they consume as food, leaving the water cleaner. They are long-lived, slow growing, and move very little during their lives, serving as excellent indicators of aquatic health.
River Explorer is designed to help children learn about the ecology and importance of the Ohio River, its tributaries, and its watershed. Using nets, live specimens and field-grade equipment, students are junior scientists for the day during this exciting learning experience. Classes are taught in and along the rivers, streams and creeks in the watershed in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
The Charles H. Dater Foundation was founded in 1985 and makes grants to non-profit organizations in the Greater Cincinnati area to carry out projects that benefit young people and focus in the areas of arts/culture, education, healthcare, social services, and other community needs.